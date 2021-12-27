Gas price average down in Roanoke for second week in a row

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke gas prices have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.05 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Gas prices in Roanoke are 15 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.04 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke is priced at $2.79 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.25 per gallon, a difference of 46 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.71 per gallon while the highest is $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.18 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon today. The national average is down 14 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

December 27, 2020: $2.00 (U.S. Average: $2.25)

December 27, 2019: $2.38 (U.S. Average: $2.57)

December 27, 2018: $2.04 (U.S. Average: $2.29)

December 27, 2017: $2.22 (U.S. Average: $2.46)

December 27, 2016: $2.17 (U.S. Average: $2.29)

December 27, 2015: $1.83 (U.S. Average: $2.00)

December 27, 2014: $2.13 (U.S. Average: $2.29)

December 27, 2013: $3.11 (U.S. Average: $3.27)

December 27, 2012: $3.11 (U.S. Average: $3.26)

December 27, 2011: $3.10 (U.S. Average: $3.23)

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November. While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday- it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon. Motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it - the downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas. However, gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. This will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon.”

