Law enforcement gives tips on how to get rid of holiday trash without tipping off thieves

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - You may want to think twice before tossing your holiday gift boxes in the trash.

Police warn your trash could make you a target for thieves.

Wytheville Police Department says thieves are keeping an eye on trash cans and could know exactly what’s inside your home after the holidays.

Police say keep the big-ticket boxes inside and if possible, break them down and put them inside the garbage can.

Officers say you shouldn’t advertise what you received or what you’re doing during the holiday season.

If you’re going to be away, police encourage you to do things like install outdoor wireless cameras or have lights set on timers.

Don’t advertise to would be thieves what you got or what your doing for Christmas. Thieves ride through neighborhoods... Posted by Wytheville Police Department on Saturday, December 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.