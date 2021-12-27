Advertisement

Law enforcement gives tips on how to get rid of holiday trash without tipping off thieves

Police warn your trash could make you a target for thieves.
Police warn your trash could make you a target for thieves.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - You may want to think twice before tossing your holiday gift boxes in the trash.

Police warn your trash could make you a target for thieves.

Wytheville Police Department says thieves are keeping an eye on trash cans and could know exactly what’s inside your home after the holidays.

Police say keep the big-ticket boxes inside and if possible, break them down and put them inside the garbage can.

Officers say you shouldn’t advertise what you received or what you’re doing during the holiday season.

If you’re going to be away, police encourage you to do things like install outdoor wireless cameras or have lights set on timers.

Don’t advertise to would be thieves what you got or what your doing for Christmas. Thieves ride through neighborhoods...

Posted by Wytheville Police Department on Saturday, December 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
FILE
Fenway Bowl canceled due to number of UVA COVID-19 cases
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Rescuer describes discovery of lost hikers in Bedford
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 3 children from North Carolina

Latest News

Dr. Thomas Kerkering provided the weekly update for the Roanoke City and Allegheny Health...
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts prepare to offer weekly COVID-19 testing through January
Spending data shows holiday sales rose about 8.5 percent from last year between November 1 and...
“Business has doubled” local retailers see big boost in holiday sales
Dozens of new planets discovered 420 light-years away from Earth
Dozens of new planets discovered throughout the Milky Way
Dozens of new planets discovered 420 light-years away from Earth
Dozens of New Planets Discovered 420 Light Years from Earth