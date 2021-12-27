NRV Small Business Relief Program reopened

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Small Business Relief Program has been reopened, according to the Giles County Twitter Page.

The program includes businesses located in Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties and the City of Radford.

With the holidays behind and COVID still around- let's think to a more positive 2022. The NRV Small Business Relief Program has reopened and now also includes more of our NRV region. Learn more and apply today. Message or email us with questions! https://t.co/40GyvMefWL pic.twitter.com/IZw21lNT49 — Giles County, VA (@GilesCoVa) December 27, 2021

More updates to come.

