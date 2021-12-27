Advertisement

Multiple Counties offering residents Christmas Tree disposal

Pittsylvania County Free Christmas Tree Disposal(Pittsylvania County)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Update: The Town of Christiansburg is offering residents Christmas tree collection during the week from Jan. 3-14, 2022, according to their Facebook page.

All lights and decorations must be removed from trees, including the stand.

Artificial trees, garlands and wreaths will not be accepted.

Earlier Story: PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County will be offering free Christmas tree disposal, starting Monday, December 27, according to their Facebook page.

Take all trees to 382 Rainbow Lane, Dry Fork, open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Leaving trees at the green box sites or convenience centers is prohibited.

