Advertisement

Possible 1887 time capsule found at Lee Monument in Richmond

Possible 1887 time capsule found
Possible 1887 time capsule found(Governor Ralph Northam Twitter Account)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A time capsule has has been found at Lee Monument that could be from 1887.

Governor Ralph Northam tweeted in response “They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for. Conservators Studying it- stay tuned for next steps. Won’t be opened today.”

This capsule is separate from what was thought to be a time capsule that was opened last week.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
FILE
Fenway Bowl canceled due to number of UVA COVID-19 cases
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Drone’s thermal camera finds 2 lost hikers in Bedford
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 3 children from North Carolina
Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI

Latest News

NRV Small Business Relief Program reopened
Tinsel Trail continues in Fincastle
Fincastle “Tinsel Trail” continues into January
Virginia Tech at North Carolina game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
Mostly cloudy today with a stray shower.
Monday, December 27, Midday FastCast