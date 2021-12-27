Possible 1887 time capsule found at Lee Monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A time capsule has has been found at Lee Monument that could be from 1887.

Governor Ralph Northam tweeted in response “They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for. Conservators Studying it- stay tuned for next steps. Won’t be opened today.”

This capsule is separate from what was thought to be a time capsule that was opened last week.

This is a developing story.

They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for. Conservators studying it—stay tuned for next steps! (Won’t be opened today) pic.twitter.com/3lWrsPGZd2 — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 27, 2021

