Advertisement

Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI

(WRDW)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Eve.

Deputy Lemmie Sanders was arrested by Virginia State Police Friday night and taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Virginia State Police say the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office contacted them for assistance Friday night. The sheriff’s office had received a 911 call about a sheriff’s vehicle being driven erratically.

A state trooper found the vehicle in the 6100 block of Warren Newcomb Drive in the community of Fairlawn. The deputy, according to VSP, had hit a curb and sustained minor damage. Sanders, 35, was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol - first offense. Sanders was on duty at the time.

The Circuit Court of Pulaski County will appoint another Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to handle the case to avoid a conflict of interest, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fenway Bowl canceled due to number of UVA COVID-19 cases
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Drone’s thermal camera finds 2 lost hikers in Bedford
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 3 children from North Carolina
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families

Latest News

File Graphic
COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations up, positive new-case test percentage rises
Counties offering residents Christmas Tree disposal
Virginia peanuts are the largest and crunchiest of all types grown in the U.S.
Grown Here at Home: Virginia peanuts making big impact across Commonwealth
Brush Fire Boonsboro
Brush fire extinguished in Boonsboro