Advertisement

Richard Marcinko, first commanding officer of SEAL Team 6, dies at 81

Richard Marcinko, the first head of the elite SEAL Team 6, has died.
Richard Marcinko, the first head of the elite SEAL Team 6, has died.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Combat legend Richard Marcinko, the man who created Navy SEAL Team 6, died on Saturday. He was 81 years old.

His son Matthew Marcinko and the National Navy SEAL Museum announced the news.

SEAL Team 6 is considered by many to be the U.S. military’s most elite covert special operations unit.

The unit is perhaps best known for carrying out the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

Marcinko, a Vietnam War combat veteran, formed SEAL Team 6 in 1980 after the failed hostage rescue attempt in Iran. He was the unit’s first commanding officer.

He retired in 1989 and pursued a career as an author, public speaker and consultant.

According to The New York Times, Matthew Marcinko said his father’s cause of death was believed to be a heart attack.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
FILE
Fenway Bowl canceled due to number of UVA COVID-19 cases
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Rescuer describes discovery of lost hikers in Bedford
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 3 children from North Carolina

Latest News

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the omicron wave with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.
Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
An Omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases is causing major disruption across the skies and...
Omicron case surge disrupts travel