Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts prepare to offer weekly COVID-19 testing through January

Dr. Thomas Kerkering provided the weekly update for the Roanoke City and Allegheny Health Districts in April.
Dr. Thomas Kerkering provided the weekly update for the Roanoke City and Allegheny Health Districts in April.
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning on Tuesday, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Salem Civic Center. The testing will be every Tuesday through January from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The decision comes as the need for testing has risen due to the omicron variant and the holiday season in general.

“To the degree that the omicron variant is present, we’re assuming its here just as much as it’s everywhere else. As well as people being smart about getting tested around the holidays. It’s always smart to get tested before you go meet with people these days because transmission is high,” said Christie Wills, the Communications Officer for RCAHD.

Wills said they do not have supply worries at this time for COVID-19 testing kits and you will not need an appointment for the weekly testing clinics.

“We’re also eagerly awaiting President Biden’s new plan to have 500,000 kits available for people to order directly.”

If you are not able to make the clinic on Tuesdays, you can find a location to get tested here.

