Unsettled weather returns as we end 2021
Highs well above average for most of the week
- Clouds return Monday
- Highs in the 60s & 70s beginning Tuesday
- Multiple chances of rain this week
The familiar warm weather pattern is set to continue in the final week of 2021 capping off one of the warmest Decembers on record. Highs looks to build into the 60s and 70s this week thanks to a strong southwest flow. This same pattern will allow for multiple chances of rain this week extending into New Year’s weekend. We finally could get a taste of winter cold to begin 2022.
WARM, UNSETTLED PATTERN THIS WEEK
The unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the end of 2021. We’re expecting highs to climb well into the upper 50s to low 60s most days. In fact, Wednesday will likely be our warmest day with highs approaching 70°.
Models are also showing a more active weather pattern that could bring some much needed rain showers. Scattered rain chances move back into the picture Wednesday into Thursday with a front approaching the region. Rain totals look pretty modest this time around.
It appears our best shot at widespread rain will arrive New Year’s weekend with a large system (or two) expected Saturday and Sunday. There remains uncertainty on the location of these systems, but odds are favorable for beneficial rain to begin 2022. A potent cold front could bring some bitter air to kick off the New Year.
DROUGHT INDEX
The U.S. Drought Index shows the drought conditions are looking even worse for our area. The Moderate Drought has expanded all the way to the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Severe Drought areas remain across the Southside.
