Advertisement

Unsettled weather returns as we end 2021

Highs well above average for most of the week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Clouds return Monday
  • Highs in the 60s & 70s beginning Tuesday
  • Multiple chances of rain this week

The familiar warm weather pattern is set to continue in the final week of 2021 capping off one of the warmest Decembers on record. Highs looks to build into the 60s and 70s this week thanks to a strong southwest flow. This same pattern will allow for multiple chances of rain this week extending into New Year’s weekend. We finally could get a taste of winter cold to begin 2022.

WARM, UNSETTLED PATTERN THIS WEEK

The unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the end of 2021. We’re expecting highs to climb well into the upper 50s to low 60s most days. In fact, Wednesday will likely be our warmest day with highs approaching 70°.

Highs today climb into the 50s under mostly cloudy conditions.
Highs today climb into the 50s under mostly cloudy conditions.

Models are also showing a more active weather pattern that could bring some much needed rain showers. Scattered rain chances move back into the picture Wednesday into Thursday with a front approaching the region. Rain totals look pretty modest this time around.

Rain chances increase for the week ahead.
Rain chances increase for the week ahead.(WDBJ Weather)

It appears our best shot at widespread rain will arrive New Year’s weekend with a large system (or two) expected Saturday and Sunday. There remains uncertainty on the location of these systems, but odds are favorable for beneficial rain to begin 2022. A potent cold front could bring some bitter air to kick off the New Year.

Widespread rain likely New Year's weekend with cold air to follow.
Widespread rain likely New Year's weekend with cold air to follow.(WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT INDEX

The U.S. Drought Index shows the drought conditions are looking even worse for our area. The Moderate Drought has expanded all the way to the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Severe Drought areas remain across the Southside.

Moderate Drought expands east this week.
Moderate Drought expands east this week.(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fenway Bowl canceled due to number of UVA COVID-19 cases
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Drone’s thermal camera finds 2 lost hikers in Bedford
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 3 children from North Carolina
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families

Latest News

Highs today climb into the 50s under mostly cloudy conditions.
Monday December 27, Morning FastCast
Highs return to the 60s and 70s.
A mild, wet end to 2021
Rain likely to end the year.
Sunday December 26th Evening FastCast
Sunday Morning Update