Virginia Tech at North Carolina game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

GREENSBORO, NC. (WDBJ) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the Virginia Tech at North Carolina men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been postponed, according to Virginia Tech’s sports website.

The Hokies are in COVID-19 protocols, which caused the game to be postponed to an unknown date. The team is following the rules regarding COVID-19 protocols stated by the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

Other games postponed from the same date include Duke at Clemson and Florida State at Boston College.

