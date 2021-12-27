Advertisement

Virginia Tech at North Carolina game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, NC. (WDBJ) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the Virginia Tech at North Carolina men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been postponed, according to Virginia Tech’s sports website.

The Hokies are in COVID-19 protocols, which caused the game to be postponed to an unknown date. The team is following the rules regarding COVID-19 protocols stated by the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

Other games postponed from the same date include Duke at Clemson and Florida State at Boston College.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
FILE
Fenway Bowl canceled due to number of UVA COVID-19 cases
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Drone’s thermal camera finds 2 lost hikers in Bedford
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 3 children from North Carolina
Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI

Latest News

Hokies Begin New York City Journey
Hokies Begin New York City Journey
Virginia Tech football players look out over Manhattan on a visit to One World Observatory.
Hokies take in sights, open practice in New York ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watches during the second half of an NFL football game...
Panthers fail to score a touchdown, lose to Bucs 32-6
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died