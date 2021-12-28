Advertisement

2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide ages for any of the children.

Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
File Graphic
COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations up, positive new-case test percentage rises
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Rescuer describes discovery of lost hikers in Bedford
FILE
Fenway Bowl canceled due to number of UVA COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Giles County reopens Small Business Relief Program applications
Virginia State Capitol
With Republican gains, influence of western Virginia lawmakers on the rise
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play