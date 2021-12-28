Advertisement

8-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County

Anchorage Police Lights
Anchorage Police Lights
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 8-year-old girl was killed in a crash Christmas Eve in Nelson County.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash on Route 29, a few hundred feet south of Route 617/Rockfish River Road, according to police.

The driver of a Honda Odyssey minivan was headed north on Route 29 and hit a deer in the travel lane. Police say the collision stopped the minivan, which was then hit from behind by the driver of a tractor-trailer who was unable to stop in time.

The 8-year-old girl was a passenger in the minivan, and died after being taken to a hospital. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the Honda, from North Carolina, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police. Three other passengers, a woman and two children, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries with varying degrees of severity.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police. Charges are pending.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with 42,000 pounds of paper.

