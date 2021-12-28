8-year-old passes away on Christmas from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve crash.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash on Christmas Eve that took the life of an 8-year-old girl a day, according to the Wintergreen Fire & Rescue Facebook page.

The driver in a Honda Odyssey was on Route 29 when the driver struck a deer that was in the road near 617 Rockfish River Road.

When the Odyssey tried to slow down, a tractor-trailer behind them was unable to stop and rear-ended the van.

Five passengers were in the Honda at the time of the crash. All five were injured including an 8-year-old girl who died on Christmas at UVA Medical Center.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.