Automatic renewal to be introduced at Roanoke Public Libraries

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries will begin automatically renewing any materials without holds two days before their due date starting January 1, 2022, according to the Roanoke Public Libraries Facebook page.

Items will be automatically renewed if they meet the following criteria:

- Due dates are two days away.

- No holds on any items.

- Items have unused renewals.

The libraries will send emails regarding what items are renewed if emails are on file.

Users can review their checkouts or opt-out of email notifications by going to rvl.info or clicking here.

