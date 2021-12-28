Advertisement

Automatic renewal to be introduced at Roanoke Public Libraries

(WRDW)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries will begin automatically renewing any materials without holds two days before their due date starting January 1, 2022, according to the Roanoke Public Libraries Facebook page.

Items will be automatically renewed if they meet the following criteria:

- Due dates are two days away.

- No holds on any items.

- Items have unused renewals.

The libraries will send emails regarding what items are renewed if emails are on file.

Users can review their checkouts or opt-out of email notifications by going to rvl.info or clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
File Graphic
COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations up, positive new-case test percentage rises
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Virginia Tech at North Carolina game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
CMPD officers were called to an east Charlotte apartment complex Monday morning.
14-year-old charged with attempted murder of police officer in North Carolina

Latest News

Birthdays and anniversaries for December 28, 2021
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 28, 2021
New River Valley small business relief program
New River Valley Small Business Relief Program
Police lights
8-year-old passes away on Christmas from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve crash.
Kaine releases statement following signing of defense bill