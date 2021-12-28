Advertisement

Dry conditions and December fires raise concern for spring fire season

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Our region saw two forest fires on Christmas Day, and dry conditions are raising concern about the Spring fire season still ahead.

Woodlands in western Virginia are filled with dry leaves and other potential fuels. Ground moisture is low, and Regional Forester Chris Thomsen says it will take about two and half inches of rain to saturate the soil.

“We’re at a deficit for rainfall. We’re talking about minor droughts, extreme droughts in parts of the state,” Thomsen told WDBJ7 Tuesday morning. “This is not what you want to hear in December and hopefully it doesn’t stay that way, because if it does, it will be a rip-roaring time.”

Spring fire season begins in mid-February and continues through the end of April, and will include a ban on burning before 4 p.m.

