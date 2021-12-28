Gambling revenues and commissions continue to grow at Vinton Rosie’s

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Business at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton, and the commission it pays to the town, continued to grow in 2021.

Through the end of November, the total amount wagered at the Vinton location topped $280 million, according to a year-to-date report filed with the Virginia Racing Commission.

Payments to the Town of Vinton exceeded $700 thousand.

Those results came before Rosie’s completed a major expansion of the Vinton property earlier this month.

The project doubled the size of the gaming center, and added 350 historical horse racing machines to the 150 that were authorized when Rosie’s opened.

