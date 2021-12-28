Advertisement

Gambling revenues and commissions continue to grow at Vinton Rosie’s

Rosie's Gaming Emporium Vinton, VA
Rosie's Gaming Emporium Vinton, VA(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Business at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton, and the commission it pays to the town, continued to grow in 2021.

Through the end of November, the total amount wagered at the Vinton location topped $280 million, according to a year-to-date report filed with the Virginia Racing Commission.

Payments to the Town of Vinton exceeded $700 thousand.

Those results came before Rosie’s completed a major expansion of the Vinton property earlier this month.

The project doubled the size of the gaming center, and added 350 historical horse racing machines to the 150 that were authorized when Rosie’s opened.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
FILE
Fenway Bowl canceled due to number of UVA COVID-19 cases
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Rescuer describes discovery of lost hikers in Bedford
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 3 children from North Carolina

Latest News

Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter signs a jersey during the team's trip to Blacksburg in 2008.
Pinstripe Bowl evokes memories of Yankees’ visit to Blacksburg after campus shooting
How drone technology helped local fire department save hikers
How drone technology helped local fire department save hikers
COVID-19 Checks At Salem Civic Center Preview
COVID-19 Checks At Salem Civic Center Preview
Fincastle's Tinsel Trail Continues Holiday Cheer
Fincastle's Tinsel Trail Continues Holiday Cheer