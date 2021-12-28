Giles County reopens Small Business Relief Program applications

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When the people couldn’t come to the restaurant...the restaurants had to come to them.

Shaena Muldoon, owner of The Palisades Restaurant in Eggleston says the costs incurred from running a small business during COVID can add up fast.

“We had to switch to delivery and takeout. and that meant a whole bunch of things we didn’t have. I had to buy more cars, I had to buy bags, heating bags to keep things warm, and a whole bunch of paper products to be able to accommodate that,” explains Muldoon.

This is why Giles County’s administration has reopened the New River Valley Small Business Relief Program.

“We have over $600,000 dollars to give to businesses and each business can apply for up to $15,000,” announces Cora Gnagy, the Tourism and Marketing Director for the county.

Gnagy says this time around, any small business within Pulaski, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, or the city of Radford can apply.

“To this point have already given out over 900 thousand dollars to small businesses in our region, and so with this expansion, We hope to certainly reach as many of those small businesses that are still struggling with rent of mortgage or supplies, things they still just need to move beyond COVID,” adds Gnagy.

The program helped fund 128 businesses over the past year, including the Palisades.

“We’re just excited that we’re still here. That’s the big thing! We’re still here and working towards getting better and better,” says Muldoon. “Any kind of help to offset what we had to go through the past two years is worth it.”

The application portal for the program is open until January 28th.

For more information on eligibility and applications, click here.

