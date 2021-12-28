Gladstone paramedic ‘overwhelmed’ by community support after fire burned through home

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, Delta Response Team paramedic Jean O’Brien has spent her days helping others.

“I’ve been in EMS pretty much about 18 years,” said O’Brien.

After all that time, it’s others who are now helping her.

Last week a fire tore through her Gladstone home, leaving her family without much, only days before Christmas.

Folks with Delta Response Team put out a call to action online after the fire and got a huge response.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Ryan Sandy, division supervisor. “Our community has really showed up to help Jeannie.”

Sandy says the support has been more than could be imagined.

Rows of clothes for O’Brien and her family were donated to the headquarters building in Appomattox.

Other items, such as a microwave and slow cookers, have been donated.

“It really says a lot about her and how she connects with the community, how she’s really a part of the community she’s serving, and I think this is their way of giving back to someone who’s given to them so much,” said Sandy.

“It’s been extremely overwhelming,” said O’Brien. “Everybody has really come to my assistance and to my family’s assistance.”

The plan now is to rebuild, one day at a time. She even wants to help others along the way.

“There are so many clothes. I did hear there were a couple other fires in and around our community,” said O’Brien. “Let’s divide [the clothes] and share them.”

If you still want to donate, money and other items like hygiene products are being taken.

They say there should be enough clothing for now.

Here’s how to donate:

