Grayson Co. Public Schools to keep kids in school amid post-holiday COVID surge

GRAYSON CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Nationwide, on average, more kids are being infected and hospitalized by COVID-19.

This comes as schools get ready to welcome back students from their holiday break.

Some educators say even as cases rise, they’ll do whatever it takes to keep kids in school and safe from COVID-19.

Grayson County Public Schools superintendent Kelly Wilmore says they’ll keep kids in school because many children consider school a safe haven.

Wilmore says kids are facing many issues at home like food insecurity and homelessness.

He says kids have gone through a lot the past few months and keeping schools open is a priority for them.

“You have to have that balance. If they don’t have a good balance at home, they’re not going to be successful here. So we’ve got to make sure that that balance is there and we were able to help these families, you know, get through these times. There’s a lot of things going on in the communities and, you know, you’ve got to have your focus on the children and their well-being first,” said Kelly Wilmore Grayson County Public Schools superintendent.

Wilmore says they’ll do whatever to takes to meet kids’ needs in and out of school.

He thanks his faculty and staff for doing everything they can to make sure their students are doing well academically during the pandemic.

