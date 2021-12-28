Increasing chances of rain as we end 2021

A few showers early

Highs in the 60s & 70s beginning Tuesday

Multiple chances of rain this week and possible this weekend

The familiar warm weather pattern is set to continue in the final week of 2021 capping off one of the warmest Decembers on record. Highs looks to build into the 60s and 70s this week thanks to a strong southwest flow. This same pattern will allow for multiple chances of rain this week extending into New Year’s weekend. We finally could get a taste of winter next week.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

The unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the end of 2021. We’re expecting highs to climb well into the 60s this afternoon and nearing 70 tomorrow. Mostly cloudy today with a few stray showers, but we increase that chance of showers on Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy today with a 20% chance of showers. (WDBJ Weather)

Those showers that develop Wednesday look to continue into the first part of Thursday. We’re looking at a tenth or two of moisture from now until Thursday.

We could see a tenth or two of rain through Thursday.

It appears our best shot at widespread rain will arrive New Year’s weekend with a large system (or two) expected Saturday and Sunday. There remains uncertainty on the location of these systems, but odds are favorable for beneficial rain to begin 2022. A potent cold front could could change some of the rain over to snow showers in the mountains by later Sunday. Some areas may see more than an inch of rain by the weekend.

Widespread rain likely New Year's weekend with cold air to follow. (WDBJ Weather)

At this time the 7 day rainfall outlook is shows the potential for a lot of rainfall for this coming weekend. This could change in the coming days.

Some areas could see more than an inch of rain by the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT INDEX

The U.S. Drought Index shows the drought conditions are looking even worse for our area. The Moderate Drought has expanded all the way to the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Severe Drought areas remain across the Southside.

Moderate Drought expands east this week. (WDBJ7)

