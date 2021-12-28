Advertisement

Kaine releases statement following signing of defense bill

Kaine’s EMBRACE Act was included in the signing.
(wdbj7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - The Monday signing of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by President Joe Biden included the passing of the EMBRACE Act.

Directed towards protecting the country’s military installations and environment from any climate change spurned results, the legislation was championed by Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Kaine’s statement can be read below:

“I applaud the President for signing the national defense bill, an annual bipartisan effort to provide our Armed Forces with the resources necessary to defend our nation,” said Senator Kaine. “As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I was proud to successfully push for the inclusion of many Virginia priorities in the bill, including my EMBRACE Act. This important legislation will improve climate resiliency at the numerous Virginia military facilities at risk of flooding and protect vital ecosystems like the Chesapeake Bay.”

The National Defense Authorization Act authorizes $768.2 billion in military spending with a 2.7% pay raise for service members for 2022.

The NDAA authorizes a 5% increase in military spending, and is the result of discussions surrounding issues ranging from reforms of the military justice system to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for soldiers.

