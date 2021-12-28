Advertisement

Man killed in Halifax county in potential domestic incident

(Live 5/File)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriffs Office is investigating a home shooting on Union Church Road that left a man dead.

Investigators first believed the call came in as intruder in the home, but now believe the circumstance to be a domestic incident.

The woman who owned the home is believed to be the one who shot the man.

No names have been release and charges have not been filed.

