Pulaski County Police looking for missing woman

Korie Leigh Hodges, reported missing by Pulaski County Police
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Korie Leigh Hodges, 31, was reported missing by police December 28, 2021.

She’s 5′6″ and about 130 pounds, with hazel eyes and auburn hair; she also has a butterfly tattoo on her right arm.

Korie told family she was going to stay in Roanoke.

She was last reported seen November 7, 2021 in a blue ‘90s Chevy S10 with “farm use” tags.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Riddle with the Pulaski County Police Department at 540-994-8609

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

