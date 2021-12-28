Pulaski County Police looking for missing woman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Korie Leigh Hodges, 31, was reported missing by police December 28, 2021.
She’s 5′6″ and about 130 pounds, with hazel eyes and auburn hair; she also has a butterfly tattoo on her right arm.
Korie told family she was going to stay in Roanoke.
She was last reported seen November 7, 2021 in a blue ‘90s Chevy S10 with “farm use” tags.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Riddle with the Pulaski County Police Department at 540-994-8609
