Regional Forester to retire after 40-year career

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - In the forests of western Virginia, and on the fire line, Chris Thomsen has dedicated his career to protecting Virginia woodlands.

The Regional Forester is retiring this week, after 40 years with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Our first story with Thomsen over 30 years ago offered a bird’s eye view of western Virginia, and the search for smoke from illegal outdoor burning.

“When we see those columns of smoke, that’s what we’re going to respond to,” Thomsen told WDBJ7 in March 1990, “and then see if it’s an illegal burn or an escaped fire.”

He’s highlighted the many faces of forestry in Virginia, including a story in 2009 on the annual effort to plant seedlings on private land across the Commonwealth.

“Basically forests equal quality of life for us,” he said during an interview then, “and I think people take that for granted all the time.”

But most of his interviews have dealt with the threat of woodland fires in western Virginia, a striking example of the change he has seen in a 40-year career.

“Yes, more fires total amount, and they get bigger quicker,” Thomsen said this week. “The global warming that we hear about, the climate change, is very, very real. We see it in the species that we see in the forest, species dying out, other species that we didn’t have coming in. We see it in our forest fires.”

He has other concerns, including invasive species and a smaller Department of Forestry dealing with bigger fires. But he said the people he leaves behind are up to the challenge.

“I think when I see the new people that we hire, when I see our partners, when I see everybody working together, they are aware of the challenges. And the challenges may not be as easy as when I started, just planting pine trees on old tobacco fields, but I think that they will meet it,” Thomsen said.

“It’s just been a great union for forty years. And yes, the Department of Forestry will remain and I’ll find my next adventure.”

