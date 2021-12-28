Advertisement

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts see 1,118 new COVID-19 cases

By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, said she isn’t surprised there have been 1,118 new COVID-19 cases in the last week. Dr. Morrow also said she believes there are more, since many people are testing at home. She’s also encouraging those who test positive with a home test to make sure they are reporting it to the RCAHD.

Dr. Morrow said 15% of new cases are in children and 45% are in people under the age of 35. Hospitalizations are at 106, with 58 being new. 31 are in Roanoke City Health District and 75 are in the Alleghany Health District.

A total of 727 people have died across the RCAHD since the beginning of the pandemic. Dr. Morrow said the majority of hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people. Vaccination doses are currently around 385,000.

Dr. Morrow also addressed the new quarantine and isolation protocols that the CDC updated December 27. The update shortens isolation time for those infected with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days.

“It’s critically important that if people release themselves from isolation at day five, that they continue to wear a mask. The vast majority of transmission occurs one to two days before onset of symptoms, up to two to three days after onset of symptoms.”

Dr. Morrow emphasized that though the isolation time has been shortened, people need to remain vigilant and be as safe as possible, as the pandemic is still very much here.

“We have to be transparent. If we decrease the isolation and quarantine periods, which we have done, there is a small risk at that tail end that there are people who might transmit the virus. That’s why it’s so important for someone who has had COVID and who is going back to work or going back to school, that they wear their mask.”

