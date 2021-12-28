Surveillance photos released in search for security doorbell thieves

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the theft of a Ring brand doorbell camera.

Security footage shows two people tampering with the camera before it was taken from the 1400 block of Kemper Street December 27, 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Booth with the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

