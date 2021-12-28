Advertisement

Vinton Police searching for shooter after man wounded

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton Police are looking for a shooter and car after a man was hurt Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called at 1:54 p.m. December 28 to the 200 block of 8th Street. Officers found a man with what they say appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Police are looking for a small red sedan seen being driven from the scene before officers arrived. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at (540)-283-7049.

