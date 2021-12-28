Virginia Passenger Rail Authority seeks public feedback on the study of station location

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - In May 2021, the governor announced the state reached an agreement with Norfolk Southern to extend passenger rail services along the former Virginian Line from Roanoke to the New River Valley.

“We have a real opportunity with our partners at Norfolk Southern to move the station forward in a real way that hadn’t been possible previously, but we’re reflecting on all the good regional work all the good cop work and throughout the state to get this effort forward,” said Katherine Youngbluth the director of Planning at the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA).

The next stage in the announcement—is in the form of a feasibility study and survey.

“We want people to engage in what the major issues are through this survey is one step towards getting a better holistic feasibility study that people can really feel like they had a say in,” said Youngbluth.

Their hope is to use the survey and study to look at possible station locations of a new passenger rail platform in the NRV. Of the five-station areas examined, only four of the potential locations are shown. Due to its location on the N&W rail line, the fifth location (North Franklin East) was eliminated from consideration.

The VPRA goal is to better connect statewide Amtrak service to southwestern Virginia, the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) began the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Feasibility Study in fall 2021 to examine station locations to construct a new passenger rail platform in the New River Valley.

“Which is essentially important for us to get a different mode option of travel for those folks to go nationwide or even northern in the state if they wanted or southern in the state if they want it through on a train,” said Youngbluth

Officials report about 600 people have already taken the survey.

“It’s also important for us to get feedback from those individuals, the riders-- the people who live there that are on the ground to get input on where the stations feasibly can go cost-wise, environmentally wise inequity-wise,” said Youngbluth.

The study and survey will both wrap up on January 31.

Officials say once they gather all the results, in late February they’ll present all they’ve heard and learned in a public meeting.

To take the survey you can visit this website.

If you’d like to read the study, you can learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.