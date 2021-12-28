WATCH LIVE: Experts open time capsule found at Gen. Lee statue site

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - What appears to be the long-sought time capsule placed in the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond is being opened Tuesday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital have opened a time capsule — the second this month — found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Tuesday’s opening of the aged copper box could mark the end of a long search for the elusive 1887 time capsule. Historical records have led to some speculation that the capsule could contain a rare photo of a dead President Abraham Lincoln in his casket.

The box was discovered Monday in the foundation of the pedestal that previously held the Lee statue in Richmond.

