WATCH LIVE: Experts open time capsule found at Gen. Lee statue site

Governor Northam says that a date for when the time capsule will be opened has yet to be confirmed.(WWBT)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - What appears to be the long-sought time capsule placed in the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond is being opened Tuesday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital have opened a time capsule — the second this month — found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Tuesday’s opening of the aged copper box could mark the end of a long search for the elusive 1887 time capsule. Historical records have led to some speculation that the capsule could contain a rare photo of a dead President Abraham Lincoln in his casket.

The box was discovered Monday in the foundation of the pedestal that previously held the Lee statue in Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

