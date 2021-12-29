AMBER Alert issued for abducted Virginia boy

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office after a boy was abducted.

The abduction occurred December 28, 2021 at 4:21 p.m.. according to police, who say Jaxson Dale Moran, 13, is believed to be in extreme danger.

He was last reported seen at 420 Almo Chapel Road in Spottswood.

Jaxson is white with brown hair, and brown eyes, He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 115 pounds, according to police. When he was last reported seen, he was wearing a lime green and grey Ariat baseball cap, navy blue Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and Ariat work boots.

Police say he was abducted by Steven Dale Moran, who is white with red hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and camo front John Deere baseball cap.

