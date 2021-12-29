The Arc of Central Virginia in need of funds to replace roof beyond repair

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Having a roof over your head is one of life’s biggest blessings. But having one that’s beyond repair is now a problem at The Arc of Central Virginia.

The non-profit serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Problem spots are cropping up around the building, presenting issues for them.

“We have puddles on the floor. We have tiles that are discolored. We have mold that is starting to grow and we need a safe environment for our staff and individuals,” said Jo Matthews, board of directors president.

Matthews says their leaky roof has to be replaced. The project comes with a hefty price tag of over $50,000. They’re asking for your help in meeting that goal so they can continue to serve others.

“We don’t like slippery floors. We don’t like any atmospheric things going on with breathing in mold. It’s bad for anybody,” said Matthew.

They say it’ll take about two weeks to get it replaced once they have the funds, which will partially be covered by Perimeter Roofing.

They want to try to get it done as soon as possible.

“We’re looking forward to getting it done for sure,” said Matthews.

You can stop by to donate or do it online.

