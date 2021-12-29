Missing Arlington senior found

UPDATE: Smith has been safely located, according to Virginia State Police.

EARLIER STORY: ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Arlington County Police Department is searching for a missing senior.

Mary Frances Smith, 89, was reported missing by Virginia State Police on December 29, 2021 on behalf of the Arlington County Police Department.

She’s 5′4″ and about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey and blue striped long sleeve shirt, grey jeans and maroon boots. She might have a medical ID bracelet and be wearing reading glasses.

Smith suffers from cognitive impairment, disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety according to the investigating agency.

Please contact the Arlington County Police Department (24/7 dispatch) with any information on her whereabouts at 703-558-2222.

