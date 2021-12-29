Advertisement

Demand for COVID testing grows

A look at the lines to get a test at RCAHD's free testing event held on December 28th.
A look at the lines to get a test at RCAHD's free testing event held on December 28th.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds pulled into the Salem Civic Center Tuesday afternoon to be tested for COVID-19.

This comes after a shortage of tests last week left many without their COVID-status before the holidays.

In response, the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District is trying to make more testing opportunities available, offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Salem Civic Center every Tuesday through January 25th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are needed.

After running out of tests this week, the health department is adding another testing event at the Civic Center this Thursday, December 30th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An RCAHD representative says 212 people were tested, with more than 75 turned away after they ran out, many after waiting in line for over an hour.

Multiple attendees told WDBJ7 they’re required to test negative for COVID before returning to the workplace next week. Colleges like Virginia Tech are also releasing new COVID guidelines heading into the Spring semester, requiring a negative test before residential students can move back into the dorms on campus.

For more information on testing events, or where to get a free take-home test, click here.

