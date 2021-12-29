Former players, fans excited to see Hokies take Manhattan

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Hokies are taking Manhattan this week for the pinstripe bowl where they’ll face off against the Maryland Terrapins.

We talked to some fans and a former Hokie football player about expectations going into tomorrow’s game.

Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Billy Ray Mitchell is planning to head into the city for the game tomorrow.

He’s expecting a great turnout from folks who live up north, especially from fans that can’t normally head down to Blacksburg for home games.

Many are excited to cheer on Virginia Tech football at Yankee stadium.

”Being able to be in New York City and send these seniors off and this staff off as well into the next chapter of their lives is pretty cool,” says Mitchell.

Mitchell says getting into a bowl game gives the team 15 or 16 extra practices they otherwise wouldn’t have, which could be advantageous to players and coaches as they look at where they may need to recruit for next season.

