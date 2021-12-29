Advertisement

Former players, fans excited to see Hokies take Manhattan

Hokies Begin New York City Journey
Hokies Begin New York City Journey
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Hokies are taking Manhattan this week for the pinstripe bowl where they’ll face off against the Maryland Terrapins.

We talked to some fans and a former Hokie football player about expectations going into tomorrow’s game.

Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Billy Ray Mitchell is planning to head into the city for the game tomorrow.

He’s expecting a great turnout from folks who live up north, especially from fans that can’t normally head down to Blacksburg for home games.

Many are excited to cheer on Virginia Tech football at Yankee stadium.

”Being able to be in New York City and send these seniors off and this staff off as well into the next chapter of their lives is pretty cool,” says Mitchell.

Mitchell says getting into a bowl game gives the team 15 or 16 extra practices they otherwise wouldn’t have, which could be advantageous to players and coaches as they look at where they may need to recruit for next season.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
File Graphic
COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations up, positive new-case test percentage rises
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
Korie Leigh Hodges, reported missing by Pulaski County Police
Pulaski Police looking for missing woman
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

The Empire State Building shines in the colors of Virginia Tech and Maryland ahead of the...
Hokies wrap up NYC festivities on eve of Pinstripe Bowl
A look at the lines to get a test at RCAHD's free testing event held on December 28th.
Demand for COVID testing grows
Supreme Court of Virginia signs off on new legislative maps
Pinstripe Bowl Preview
Pinstripe Bowl Preview