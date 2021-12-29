Advertisement

Free take-home COVID test kits set for Thursday distribution

COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies(WCAX)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will have a limited supply of free COVID-19 Rapid Antigen at-home test kits for first-come, first-served distribution Thursday, December 30, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

The giveaway is in response for increased demand for tests, as seen by a large number of people who had to be turned away at a Tuesday event in Salem when demanded exceeded the supply of available tests.

The health district says due to increased demand, test kits are expected to be out of stock very quickly.

12,112 new cases of COVID reported in Virginia Wednesday

“The approximately 300 test kits are intended to be used for individuals who are seeking testing because they either have symptoms or know they were exposed to a positive case within the previous five days,” the district says. “Individuals will be asked to self-attest that they meet these criteria for testing. Individuals must be present to receive a test kit. Only one test kit will be distributed per person who meets the criteria while supplies last. Users will need a smartphone in order to receive results.”

The district continues, “As COVID continues to spread in our communities, it is critical that we reserve our hospital emergency rooms, urgent care centers and rescue squads for medical emergencies only. Using these resources unnecessarily can prevent people who are ill or injured from getting the medical care they need. Please contact your health provider or visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website to find a public testing site near you.”

For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone still needing a COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Korie Leigh Hodges, reported missing by Pulaski County Police
Pulaski Police looking for missing woman
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
(FILE)
Minimum wage in Virginia increasing on Jan. 1
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces new COVID-19 requirements for spring semester
Police lights
8-year-old passes away on Christmas from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve crash.

Latest News

No reason for panic, says Governor Northam, about rising COVID numbers
Several people onboard a Carnival cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.
CDC investigates, monitors nearly 90 cruise ships amid surge of COVID-19 cases
The Hartfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport is packed during the holiday travel period....
Widespread flight cancellations continue as omicron spreads
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health...
White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year