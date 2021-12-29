Periods of beneficial rain

Cloudy today

Highs in the 60s & 70s continue

Showers move in late Wednesday

The familiar warm weather pattern is set to continue in the final week of 2021 capping off one of the warmest Decembers on record. Highs looks to build into the 60s and 70s this week thanks to a strong southwest flow. This same pattern will allow for multiple chances of rain this week extending into New Year’s weekend. We finally could get a taste of winter next week.

WEDNESDAY

The unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the end of 2021. We’re expecting highs to climb well into the 60s and 70s with increasing rain chances late in the day.

A few showers early, but we increase that chance as we head through the day.

Those showers that develop Wednesday look to continue into the first part of Thursday. We’re looking at a tenth or two of moisture from now until Thursday.

Rain increases from West to East on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

It appears our best shot at widespread rain will arrive New Year’s weekend with a large system (or two) expected Saturday and Sunday. There remains uncertainty on the location of these systems, but odds are favorable for beneficial rain to begin 2022. A potent cold front could could change some of the rain over to snow showers in the mountains by later Sunday. Some areas may see more than an inch of rain by the weekend.

A soaking rain moves in this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

At this time the 7 day rainfall outlook is shows the potential for a lot of rainfall for this coming weekend. This could change in the coming days.

Some areas could get more than an inch of rain by the time the moisture exits on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT INDEX

The U.S. Drought Index shows the drought conditions are looking even worse for our area. The Moderate Drought has expanded all the way to the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Severe Drought areas remain across the Southside.

Moderate Drought expands east this week. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.