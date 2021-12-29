Police investigating trailer theft in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Danville are investigating a theft that occurred early Tuesday morning, according to the Danville Police Department Facebook page.

A closed two-axle trailer was stolen from Brian Jones Motorsport located at 2902 Riverside Drive.

Anyone with information on the vehicles at the scene or the thieves is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

Information leading to the identification, arrest and/or recovery of stolen property may be entitled to a reward.

