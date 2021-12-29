Advertisement

Police investigating trailer theft in Danville

Danville Trailer Theft
Danville Trailer Theft(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Danville are investigating a theft that occurred early Tuesday morning, according to the Danville Police Department Facebook page.

A closed two-axle trailer was stolen from Brian Jones Motorsport located at 2902 Riverside Drive.

Anyone with information on the vehicles at the scene or the thieves is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

Information leading to the identification, arrest and/or recovery of stolen property may be entitled to a reward.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Korie Leigh Hodges, reported missing by Pulaski County Police
Pulaski Police looking for missing woman
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
(FILE)
Minimum wage in Virginia increasing on Jan. 1
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces new COVID-19 requirements for spring semester
Police lights
8-year-old passes away on Christmas from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve crash.

Latest News

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert Tuesday in...
Police: 6-year-old Georgia girl found in Arizona with mother and father
Virginia Tech's uniform design for Wednesday's Pinstripe Bowl
WATCH LIVE PREVIEW: Virginia Tech, Maryland vie in Pinstripe Bowl, both at 6-6
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
12,112 new cases of COVID reported in Virginia Wednesday
Scattered rain showers will continue to move across the region today.
Wednesday, December 29, Midday FastCast