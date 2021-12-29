Advertisement

Roanoke Salvation Army short of Red Kettle campaign goal

The Roanoke Salvation Army says money donated for the campaign stay local.
The Roanoke Salvation Army says money donated for the campaign stay local.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Salvation Army is far behind its goal for the Red Kettle campaign.

The organization had set a goal of $150,000 for this year. They say as of just before Christmas, they’re short by about $50,000.

They say it’s not too late to give and that the money goes toward local programs.

“It really does take us through the next year. Need has no end. Just because Christmas is over and our kettles are packed away doesn’t mean that you can’t still donate,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.

Programs supported by the campaign include the Turning Point Domestic Violence and Anti-Human Trafficking shelter. They say their free community food pantry is also supported with the funds.

You can still contribute by stopping by with a donation or giving online.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Korie Leigh Hodges, reported missing by Pulaski County Police
Pulaski Police looking for missing woman
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
(FILE)
Minimum wage in Virginia increasing on Jan. 1
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces new COVID-19 requirements for spring semester
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Virginia boy

Latest News

The Arc of Central Virginia
The Arc of Central Virginia in need of funds to replace roof beyond repair
Donations to O'Brien and her family at the Delta Response Team headquarters in Appomattox.
Gladstone paramedic ‘overwhelmed’ by community support after fire burned through home
Tinsel Trail continues in Fincastle
Fincastle “Tinsel Trail” continues into January
A person takes a moment to honor our veterans during the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the...
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers hoping to raise money for veterans tribute arch