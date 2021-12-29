Roanoke Salvation Army short of Red Kettle campaign goal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Salvation Army is far behind its goal for the Red Kettle campaign.

The organization had set a goal of $150,000 for this year. They say as of just before Christmas, they’re short by about $50,000.

They say it’s not too late to give and that the money goes toward local programs.

“It really does take us through the next year. Need has no end. Just because Christmas is over and our kettles are packed away doesn’t mean that you can’t still donate,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.

Programs supported by the campaign include the Turning Point Domestic Violence and Anti-Human Trafficking shelter. They say their free community food pantry is also supported with the funds.

You can still contribute by stopping by with a donation or giving online.

