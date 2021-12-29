Senior Alert issued for Fairfax County man

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department, as part of the search for a missing man.

The alert for Larry Wood, 74, was issued Wednesday afternoon.

Wood is white, 5′7″ and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair, according to police. He was last reported seen December 28 at 2:30 p.m. on Lincoln Lake Way in Fairfax. He was possible wearing a long-sleeve shirt, gray vest and sweat pants, and he may be driving a black 2015 Chrysler 300 4-door with Virginia license plate number 439769.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Call 703-691-2131 with any information about his whereabouts.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) December 29, 2021

