Virginia Tech to honor connection with Yankees on Pinstripe Bowl uniforms
The Hokies’ helmets will feature the Yankees’ famous interlocking ‘NY’ logo.
NEW YORK (WDBJ) - The Hokies unveiled their threads for Wednesday’s Pinstripe Bowl game against Maryland at Yankee Stadium, highlighting the team’s intimate connection with the New York Yankees.
The helmets will feature the Yankees’ famous interlocking ‘NY’ logo on one side with the school’s traditional ‘VT’ logo on the other. The players will don maroon jerseys with white lettering and a Pinstripe Bowl logo on the left shoulder.
Virginia Tech and the Yankees first shared a connection in the wake of the April 16, 2007 campus shooting. The Yankees donated $1 million to the Hokie Spirit Memorial Fund and traveled to Blacksburg to play an exhibition game on campus.
The Pinstripe Bowl is set to kickoff on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.
