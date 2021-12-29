Advertisement

WATCH LIVE PREVIEW: Virginia Tech, Maryland vie in Pinstripe Bowl, both at 6-6

Virginia Tech's uniform design for Wednesday's Pinstripe Bowl
Virginia Tech's uniform design for Wednesday's Pinstripe Bowl(Virginia Tech Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Pinstripe Bowl game will air on ESPN beginning at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Virginia Tech and Maryland are set to play Wednesday in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Virginia Tech is trying to send off interim coach J.C. Price with a victory before he yields to former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Maryland is trying for a winning record for the first time since it went 7-6 in 2014.

The Terps haven’t won a bowl game since 2010. Virginia Tech hasn’t won a bowl game since 2016.

Virginia Tech was decimated by the transfer portal and has to turn to junior Texas A&M transfer quarterback Connor Blumrick for the start,

