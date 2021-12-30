Alleghany Highlands to ring in new year with Johnny King & Friends

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Year’s Eve celebration in the Alleghany Highlands will feature a hot band and a diverse set list.

We caught up with veteran musician Johnny King Wednesday afternoon at Roanoke’s Final Track Studios, where he’s working on a project that includes Americana, blues, country, reggae and rock.

His band, Johnny King and Friends, will include a wide variety of music, when the group rings in the New Year at the Hillcrest Mansion Inn in Clifton Forge.

“We’d like for you to hear the variety of this many genres. Not just any band delivers this many different styles,” King told WDBJ7. “And we’d like for you to hear the vocals and the harmonies, and the Hammond organ.”

Rooms are available at the Hillcrest Mansion Inn, and partygoers can purchase tickets to the performance and midnight toast.

