Big Lick Downtown Countdown returns to ring in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a year without a celebration, Roanoke’s New Year’s Eve bash is back, and organizers are expecting a great turnout.

The Big Lick Downtown Countdown starts at 8 p.m. Friday in Market Square.

Road closures begin at 5 p.m. downtown, with parking at nearby businesses cutting off at 3 p.m. Parking garages next to Center in the Square will still be accessible.

General Admission is $15 in advance and includes live bands and DJs outside the City Market Building, and gaming inside Center in the Square.

Those with VIP tickets can access the Center in the Square Rooftop featuring live music by Soulacoustix, heavy appetizers, and 2 beverage tickets for $55.

General admission is $20 the day of the event at the Center in the Square box office.

Masks are required indoors when not actively eating or drinking, and capacity inside will be limited to 40 people at a time at the Roanoke STARCADE and Roanoke Pinball on a first-come, first-served basis.

