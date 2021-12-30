Advertisement

Child seriously hurt after being hit while riding bicycle

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A child was hit by a driver Wednesday in Roanoke, and was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police say are serious injuries.

The child’s age has not been released, but the child is not yet a teenager, according to police.

Roanoke Police were called about 7 p.m. December 29, 2021 to reports of a crash on Arbutus Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the child and other witnesses remained on scene and were cooperative with the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

