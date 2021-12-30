Health district leader urges those with New Year’s Eve plans to reconsider

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cases of COVID-19 in the Roanoke City - Alleghany Health Districts have gone up by 500 in just the last two days.

The Virginia Department of Health considers that an undercount that doesn’t factor in at-home tests.

In a one-on-one interview on our Digital News Desk Thursday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said VDH expects the case count to rise following the New Years holiday.

She urged everyone with party plans for New Year’s Eve to reconsider.

“Please don’t,” she said. “Please don’t go out and celebrate. This is not the time to do that with the incredible increase in case counts that we’re seeing across our districts, across our region, across the state, across the country. It’s just best to stay home and stay safe.”

The health district gave away 300 home test kits Thursday. Morrow said they were gone within 40 minutes, even as they were restricted to people with symptoms and/or known exposure to COVID-19.

There will be two testing events next week, one at the Salem Civic Center Tuesday and one in Fincastle Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Morrow is awaiting more information about expanded testing opportunities.

You can watch our full conversation on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk for the latest COVID info and answers to your questions here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.