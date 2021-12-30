Advertisement

Keep your holiday lights up to support Virginia health care workers

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As you start to clean up from the holidays, consider leaving your holiday lights up a little bit longer.

This year, a Virginia Health System is asking people to show support for health care workers.

It’s part of HCA Virginia’s statewide campaign, “Keep Your Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes.”

You can show your support by keeping your lights up through Jan. 31.

You can also post a photo to social media using the hashtag #LightsUp4Heroes.

