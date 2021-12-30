More rain head our way for the new year

Patchy dense fog this morning

Highs in the 60s & 70s continue

More rain expected this weekend

The final days of 2021 will continue to be on the warm side. We should continue to find temperatures well into the 60s through Saturday. We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures Sunday before a major cool down affects us by next Monday. We’ll also see periods of beneficial rain move through the region from time to time.

THURSDAY

Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning as showers linger into the early morning hours, and taper off through the day. We’re looking at a few tenths of an inch of rain by the time the moisture exits Thursday morning. We can’t rule out a stray shower late in the day as well. Highs today climb into the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

It appears our best shot at widespread rain will arrive New Year’s weekend with a couple of waves of moisture expected Saturday and Sunday. There remains uncertainty in the exact track of these systems, but odds are favorable for beneficial rain to begin 2022. A potent cold front could could change some of the rain over to snow showers in the mountains by later Sunday. Some areas may see more than an inch or two of rain by the weekend. As of right now it looks like we should remain dry around midnight Friday night if you happen to find yourself outside for any festivities. Some areas could see more than 1-2″ of rain by the time the moisture exits later Sunday. This would be beneficial rain for our area.

A soaking rain moves in this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

Heavy rain is possible this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT INDEX

The U.S. Drought Index shows the drought conditions are looking even worse for our area. The Moderate Drought has expanded all the way to the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Severe Drought areas remain across the Southside.

Moderate Drought expands east this week. (WDBJ7)

