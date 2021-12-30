Ownership of Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be transferred to Black History Museum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced on Thursday that an agreement has been reached between city and state officials transferring Richmond’s Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum.

In a release, the City says the transfer will include the state-owned Robert E. Lee statue and pedestal, and all other Confederate statues and their pedestals that have already been removed.

The museum plans to partner with The Valentine and other cultural institutions in Richmond to manage a multi-year, community-driven process to determine the future use of each piece of the collection.

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and transfer of ownership of the monument to the museum, along with city-owned Confederate statues that are currently in the process of being removed.

Stoney spoke about the transfer of Richmond’s Confederate monuments.

“Entrusting the future of these monuments and pedestals to two of our most respected institutions is the right thing to do,” Stoney said.

Governor Northam also spoke about this agreement.

“Symbols matter, and for too long, Virginia’s most prominent symbols celebrated our country’s tragic division and the side that fought to keep alive the institution of slavery by any means possible,” Northam said.

Here’s a list of Confederate monuments being transferred:

Robert E. Lee

J.E.B. Stuart

Stonewall Jackson

Jefferson Davis

Matthew Fontaine Maury

Joseph Bryan, Fitzhugh Lee

Confederate Soldier and Sailors, and ceremonial cannon

The transfer does not include A.P. Hill, who is buried under his monument, as discussions with his descendants continue about relocation of his remains.

