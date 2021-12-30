Advertisement

Pickup catches fire on I-81 Thursday Morning.

Vehicle fire on I-81 Thursday morning
Vehicle fire on I-81 Thursday morning(Montgomery County Emergency Services)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 30, 2021
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Volunteer Fire crews responded to a pickup on fire Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery County Emergency Services Facebook page.

Around 6:30 a.m. crews were clearing a tractor-trailer accident when they received a call for the pickup heavily on fire.

Crews say they got the fire under control quickly, preventing any damage to any equipment the truck was hauling.

