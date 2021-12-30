Pickup catches fire on I-81 Thursday Morning.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Volunteer Fire crews responded to a pickup on fire Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery County Emergency Services Facebook page.

Around 6:30 a.m. crews were clearing a tractor-trailer accident when they received a call for the pickup heavily on fire.

Crews say they got the fire under control quickly, preventing any damage to any equipment the truck was hauling.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.