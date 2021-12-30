Advertisement

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials at the Publix grocery store chain say that they will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents.

The Florida-based company said Wednesday that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year.

The privately-held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix didn’t offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Korie Leigh Hodges, reported missing by Pulaski County Police
Woman missing from Pulaski found safe
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
(FILE)
Minimum wage in Virginia increasing on Jan. 1
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces new COVID-19 requirements for spring semester
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Virginia boy

Latest News

Henry County Dogs Shot
FILE - California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives in Mexico City, Mexico, with first lady...
Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’
The band Johnny King & Friends will ring in the New Year at Hillcrest Mansion Inn in Clifton...
Alleghany Highlands to ring in new year with Johnny King & Friends